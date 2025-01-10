Ruben Amorim urges Manchester United to enhance player recruitment
What's the story
Manchester United's manager, Ruben Amorim, has stressed the club needs to polish its player recruitment strategy.
The 39-year-old coach feels the club should target players who can cope with the pressures of playing at Old Trafford.
He also highlighted the significance of developing young talents in their academy.
Here are the key details.
Strategic approach
Amorim's vision for Manchester United's future
Amorim clarified his stance on player recruitment during a press conference ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie against Arsenal.
"We need to improve recruitment, so that when we are targeting players we are sure they can cope with the demands. Also, we have to improve our academy. Young kids that feel the club in the right way and do some business to have money to invest in the team," he said.
Talent retention
Amorim's commitment to retaining academy talents
Despite reports that the club may look to sell homegrown players to meet football's financial regulations, Amorim has made it clear that he wants to keep top academy talents like Kobbie Mainoo.
When asked about Mainoo's future at the club, Amorim said, "Yeah, my players are always my favorites so I want to keep my players."
He also praised Mainoo's progress during what he called a difficult time for the club.
Player uncertainty
Amorim remains noncommittal on Rashford's future
About the future of Marcus Rashford, whose representatives are said to be in early talks with AC Milan over a possible January loan, Amorim was noncommittal.
"We will see," he said when asked about Rashford's future at Old Trafford.
He asked everyone to focus on the next match against Arsenal, adding all players are available and training for selection.