David Warner slams his 107th fifty in T20 cricket: Stats
What's the story
Hobart Hurricanes registered a dominating six-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday.
The win was set up by Tim David's brilliant unbeaten knock of 68 runs off just 38 balls.
This is the fifth consecutive win for the Hurricanes this season, taking them to the top of the points table with a two-point lead.
Earlier, it was David Warner, who smashed an unbeaten 88 from 66 balls. His heroics helped Thunder reach 164/6.
Thunder's struggle
Warner's lone battle and late acceleration
Earlier in the day, Warner single-handedly steered Thunder's innings with an unbeaten 88.
However, the Hurricanes kept taking wickets at regular intervals, disrupting Thunder's momentum.
Warner himself had a slow start but managed to pick up pace later in his innings.
Sam Billings was the only other significant contributor to Thunder's total with his quickfire 28 off just 15 balls.
Warner
Warner's stats in T20s
Warner's 88* was laced with 7 fours. He struck at 133.33.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner has raced to 12,727 runs at 36.99. He smashed his 107th T20 fifty. He also owns 8 tons.
In BBL, Warner has amassed 617 runs in 18 mathes at 44.07. He slammed his 4th fifty (100s: 1). His strike rate is 138-plus.