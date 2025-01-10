What's the story

Hobart Hurricanes registered a dominating six-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday.

The win was set up by Tim David's brilliant unbeaten knock of 68 runs off just 38 balls.

This is the fifth consecutive win for the Hurricanes this season, taking them to the top of the points table with a two-point lead.

Earlier, it was David Warner, who smashed an unbeaten 88 from 66 balls. His heroics helped Thunder reach 164/6.