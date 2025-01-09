What's the story

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is reportedly eyeing a County Championship stint following the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The move could part of his preparation strategy for the Test series against England, a Rev Sports report stated.

However, the plan depends on whether his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualify for the playoffs or not.

Notably, Kohli's batting form dipped in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, following the Perth Test, where he scored a ton.