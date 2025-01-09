Virat Kohli might play County cricket after IPL: Details here
What's the story
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is reportedly eyeing a County Championship stint following the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The move could part of his preparation strategy for the Test series against England, a Rev Sports report stated.
However, the plan depends on whether his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualify for the playoffs or not.
Notably, Kohli's batting form dipped in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, following the Perth Test, where he scored a ton.
Schedule clash
Kohli's potential County stint and IPL commitments
The IPL 2025 final is scheduled for May 25, while the first Test against England will start on June 20 in Leeds.
If the Royal Challengers make it to the IPL final, Kohli will have around two weeks to play County cricket and acclimitize to English conditions.
This tight schedule could affect his preparation for the upcoming Test series.
Balancing act
Franchise commitments versus international preparation
Kohli's possible County stint also raises questions about his IPL commitments.
Being a key player for RCB, his presence is a major factor in the team's performance.
Ultimately, the decision on whether he will play County cricket lies with him, considering these factors and the franchise's interests.
This scenario highlights the fine line between franchise commitments and international preparation for cricketers like Kohli.
Information
Kohli's lean patch in Test cricket
Kohli endured a lean patch in 2024. He scored 417 runs from 10 Tests at a moderate average of 24.52. The tally includes a ton and a fifty from 19 innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli's average has dipped to 31.81 since 2021. He owns 1,912 runs from 36 matches (63 innings) in this period. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli's career Test average fell to its lowest since 2016.
Information
Kohli's recurring caught-behind dismissals
Kohli had a particularly tough time in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against hosts Australia. He earned plenty of criticism for his recurring dismissal to balls outside the off stump. Scott Boland was Kohli's major nemisis in this series, trapping him four times.