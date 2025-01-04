Sharma's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been dismal, scoring only 31 runs from three Tests.

His average is a paltry 6.20 and strike-rate is a mere 28.18, with the highest score being 10.

In four of five innings, Sharma couldn't score beyond single digits.

This dismal show has prompted Gavaskar's suggestion for Sharma to play first-class matches like the Ranji Trophy.