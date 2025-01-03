Rohit Sharma is the latest skipper to join this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

These prominent captains have dropped themselves from XI (international cricket)

Jan 03, 2025

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, India's Test captain Rohit Sharma opted to pull himself out of the playing XI for the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The decision came to light when Jasprit Bumrah walked up for the toss in Rohit's place. Meanwhile, here we look at the instances of prominent captains dropping themselves from the XI in international cricket.

Rohit's performance prompts self-removal

Rohit's decision to step down from the playing XI comes after a string of disappointing performances. In the three Tests he played in BGT 2024-25, Sharma could only score 31 runs in five innings. This dismal performance is believed to be the reason behind his self-removal from India's playing XI, making way for Shubman Gill. Notably, he is the first Indian skipper to drop himself from the playing XI.

When Misbah-ul-Haq dropped himself

Rohit's decision also echoes similar moves made by other international cricket captains in the past. In 2014, Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq removed himself from an ODI series against Australia after facing criticism for his performance. The former batter did not feature in the third and final game after bagging scores worth 0 and 15. Shahid Afridi led Pakistan in his absence but the Men in Green lost the final game as well.

Chandimal's self-removal leads to World Cup victory

In a major turn of events in the 2014 T20 World Cup, Dinesh Chandimal, the then Sri Lankan captain, announced that he won't be playing the knockout games. The move was strategic as Lasith Malinga took over the captaincy and led the team to a win against India in the final. These instances show how self-removal can sometimes benefit cricket teams.

Mike Denness dropped himself in an Ashes game

England had hard time in the 1974-75 Ashes Down Under. While they suffered thumping defeats in the first two games, the third match concluded in a draw. As the then England skipper Mike Denness was short of runs, he opted to drop himself for the fourth Test. Tony Greig took over as captain, but England lost the match. Denness returned for the fifth Test, but Australia ultimately claimed the series 4-1.

Has Rohit Sharma played his last Test?

Rohit's recent form has been a cause for concern. He has only scored 164 runs in eight Tests since September, including a single half-century. His performance in the home series against New Zealand was particularly disappointing as India suffered an unprecedented 0-3 loss. With Rohit turning 38 in April and India potentially playing their last Test in this WTC cycle, many recon the veteran batter has played his last Test.