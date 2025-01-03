Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma's tenure as India's Test cricket captain has been marked by a significant dip in his batting average and a series of losses, both at home and away.

Rohit might have played his last Test for India (Image source: X/@ICC)

Stats and records of captain Rohit Sharma in Test cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:33 am Jan 03, 202510:33 am

What's the story Rohit Sharma has been dropped from the Indian XI for the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. With this, he becomes the first Indian captain to be dropped mid-series. The decision comes after a string of disappointing performances by Rohit, who has failed to score runs in recent matches. Here we decode his stats as captain in Test cricket.

Leadership change

Bumrah steps in as captain amid Rohit's struggles

In Rohit's absence, Jasprit Bumrah has taken over the reins of the team. The pacer, at the toss, mentioned that Rohit has "opted to rest" while talking about the veteran batter's absence from the Indian XI. The leadership change comes after Rohit could only manage 31 runs in five innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). His poor form has been a major reason behind India's recent struggles, resulting in his exclusion from the final Test.

Batting woes

Rohit's batting position changes and performance

Rohit, who missed the first Test in Perth, was brought back into the Indian XI in Adelaide. He batted at No.6 in the second and third Tests before returning to his original position as an opener in the fourth Test. However, none of these changes worked for Rohit as he returned with scores of 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9 across different innings.

Information

A forgettable series for Rohit

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit managed just 31 runs at 6.20 in this series, which now stands as the lowest average for any touring captain in a Test series Down Under (minimum 5 innings).

Team unity

Bumrah defends Rohit's decision to rest

Defending Rohit's decision to sit out the final Test , Bumrah said it showed his leadership and the team's unity. "Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. That shows there's a lot of unity in this team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the team's best interest we are looking to do that," Bumrah said during the coin toss.

Stats

A massive dip in average as captain

Rohit led India for the first time in Tests in March 2022. As per ESPNcricinfo, the veteran has overall captained India in 24 Tests, resulting in 12 wins and 9 defeats (3 draws). With the bat, Rohit has only managed 1,254 runs in these games at a paltry average of 30.58 (100s: 4, 50s: 4). His average before taking over the captaincy was a stunning 46.87.

Information

Losing four home Tests in a year

Last year, Rohit had become only the second Indian captain to lose four home Tests in a calendar year. He joined Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (4 in 1969). Notably, India were routed 3-0 by New Zealand at home in November. This was the first instance of India being whitewashed in a home Test series (three or more matches). Their other defeat came against England in January.

Unfortunate record

A home series defeat in over a decade

New Zealand also scripted history by defeating India in the 2nd Test, which took place in Pune. They handed India their first Test series defeat at home in over a decade. Before this, England were the last side to win a Test series against India in India (2012/13). New Zealand bowled India out for 46 in the first innings of the Bengaluru game, their lowest-ever score in home Tests.

DYK

Four successive Test defeats as captain

India's defeat in the Adelaide Test of the ongoing series placed him in an unfortunate list of Indian captains to have lost four consecutive Tests. The list features legends like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Datta Gaekwad, and MAK Pataudi. The last captain to have faced a similar fate was Kohli in the 2020/21 season.

Information

Poor record in away Tests

Under Rohit's captaincy, India have won just two of their eight Tests away from home. These victories came against West Indies in Roseau and South Africa in Cape Town. Rohit's remaining 10 Test wins as captain came in 16 home games.