Leading SA to WTC final my highest point: Temba Bavuma
What's the story
South Africa's Test captain Temba Bavuma has said he is excited and determined ahead of the much-anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.
The match, scheduled to be held at Lord's in June, will see South Africa take on Australia.
Bavuma sees leading his side in the all-important match as the pinnacle of his Test career since his debut in 2014.
He recently led South Africa to a 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan at home.
Team performance
Bavuma reflects on team's journey to WTC final
Bavuma shared his thoughts after SA's win over Pakistan.
He said, "The highest point (is) probably now, qualifying for the (World Test Championship) Final." He added that the achievement is not just for him but for his team.
Despite the success, Bavuma feels the team has room for improvement and isn't a "well-oiled machine" yet.
Championship journey
South Africa's journey to WTC final
South Africa booked their berth in the WTC final after winning the first Test against Pakistan.
In their last assignment of the 2023/25 WTC cycle, they registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Pakistan to win the series 2-0.
Although they top the nine-team points table with eight wins from their 12 Tests, Bavuma believes his side still has room for improvement.
Upcoming challenge
Bavuma on facing Australia in WTC final
Bavuma admitted that facing Australia in the WTC final, under Pat Cummins, would be a challenge.
He said, "Look, if I can choose one team, probably not Australia. But I mean it is what it is, right?"
Despite this, he was confident that his team would prepare well for the match and adjust to the conditions in England.
Australia recently won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 after beating India in Sydney.
Captaincy
Bavuma's incredible record as captain
It is worth noting that South Africa are yet to lose a Test under Bavuma's leadership.
He has led the side to eight wins in nine Tests since 2023. The remaining encounter was drawn.
Moreover, Bavuma has fared well with the bat while leading the Proteas. He owns 809 runs at an average of 57.78 in this regard.
Three of Bavuma's four Test tons have come as captain.