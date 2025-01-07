What's the story

South Africa's Test captain Temba Bavuma has said he is excited and determined ahead of the much-anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The match, scheduled to be held at Lord's in June, will see South Africa take on Australia.

Bavuma sees leading his side in the all-important match as the pinnacle of his Test career since his debut in 2014.

He recently led South Africa to a 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan at home.