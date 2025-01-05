Babar Azam slams his 28th fifty in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
South Africa have continued to dominate the proceedings against Pakistan in the ongoing 2nd Test at Newlands, Cape Town.
Babar, who opened the innings, ended Day 2 on 64/3 at stumps.
On Day 3, the first session at Newlands saw South Africa take three wickets for 91 runs.
With Saim Ayub ruled out with an ankle fracture, they have wrapped up Pakistan's first innings.
Despite Babar's brilliant innings, Pakistan are well on the backfoot.
Dismissal
Babar's impressive performance ends in dismissal
Babar scored his highest Test score since December 2022, but fell to teenage pacer Kwena Maphaka. This was Maphaka's first Test wicket.
Babar and Mohammad Rizwan added 98 runs for the 4th wicket after the side was reduced to 20/3 yesterday.
Despite their efforts, Pakistan suffered a collapse and fell like a pack of cards to be bowled out for 194 runs.
Babar was dismissed in the 35th over of Pakistan's innings. A glance led to Babar edging behind.
Setback
Rizwan's dismissal after Babar was sent back
The dismissal of Babar ended a promising partnership with Rizwan, who then took the responsibility of scoring.
But his attempt to hit Wiaan Mulder down the ground ended with an under-edge onto his stumps.
Rizwan scored 46 runs from 82 balls with the help of two fours and a six.
A rash shot did Rizwan in. Pakistan were 144/5 with Rizwan's dismissal.
Stats
Babar hits his 5th fifty against the Proteas
Babar's 58 came from 127 balls. He hit 7 fours. In 57 matches, he owns 4,109 runs at 43.71. In addition to 28 fifties, he has slammed 9 tons.
Babar, who scored 4 and 50 in the first Test of the ongoing series, raced to 455 runs from 13 innings against the Proteas at 35. This was his 5th fifty against SA.
Babar (1,992) is closing in on 2,000 away Test runs (home of opposition), as per ESPNcricinfo.