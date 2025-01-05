What's the story

South Africa have continued to dominate the proceedings against Pakistan in the ongoing 2nd Test at Newlands, Cape Town.

Babar, who opened the innings, ended Day 2 on 64/3 at stumps.

On Day 3, the first session at Newlands saw South Africa take three wickets for 91 runs.

With Saim Ayub ruled out with an ankle fracture, they have wrapped up Pakistan's first innings.

Despite Babar's brilliant innings, Pakistan are well on the backfoot.