What's the story

The NBA MVP ladder heats up as the calendar turns to 2025.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rises after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a stellar 12-1 December.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama enters the top five after an impressive December, excelling offensively and defensively.

However, Nikola Jokić, who has been dominant across all stats, maintains his edge with the Denver Nuggets climbing to fourth in the West.