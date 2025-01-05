Ranking NBA MVP Ladder post New Year's, ft. Victor Webanyama
The NBA MVP ladder heats up as the calendar turns to 2025.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rises after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a stellar 12-1 December.
Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama enters the top five after an impressive December, excelling offensively and defensively.
However, Nikola Jokić, who has been dominant across all stats, maintains his edge with the Denver Nuggets climbing to fourth in the West.
#1
Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokić continues to set the bar for excellence.
His recent triple-double performance in under 30 minutes and a 30-point, 22-rebound, 11-assist game against the Utah Jazz shows his dominance.
Additionally, he now has made his case after stellar games vs the San Antonio Spurs recently.
Meanwhile, averaging 31.5 PPG, 13 RPG, and 9.7 APG, Jokić's stats are unparalleled and redefine MVP expectations.
#2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been nearly flawless, bouncing back from a tough Emirates NBA Cup performance with five 35+ point games in his next seven games.
His defense has also leaped, ranking third in steals (2.0 SPG) and second among guards in total blocks.
Meanwhile, he averages 34.4 PPG, 6.1 APG, 5.4 RPG, and shoots 52.5% from the field, making a strong MVP case.
#3
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks
Antetokounmpo continues to dominate on both ends, leading the league in scoring despite missing a few games due to back spasms and illness.
Since returning from injury, he's been at MVP level.
However, his upcoming clash with Wembanyama on Wednesday will be a crucial MVP test.
Antetokounmpo averages 35.2 PPG, 11.6 RPG, and 5.9 APG, shooting 60.1% from the field, proving he's a powerhouse.
#4
Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum continues his dominant run, scoring 20+ points in eight consecutive games while shooting over 50%.
He posted 33 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and three steals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Tatum recently noted that the defending champs' depth means the pressure on him is lighter.
Additionally, Tatum is averaging 36.3 PPG, 9.4 RPG, and 5.6 APG.
#5
Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs
Wembanyama has made a huge leap in his second season, highlighted by an incredible Christmas game.
Meanwhile, in December, he became the first player in NBA history to amass 300 points, 100 rebounds, 50 blocks, 50 assists, and 40 three-pointers in a month.
Wembanyama is also a top contender for Defensive Player of the Year, leading the league in blocks with 3.9 per game.