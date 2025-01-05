A look at shortest Tests with result at SCG
What's the story
Australia defeated India in the 5th Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1.
The final Test concluded in 1,141 balls, making it the third-shortest Test with a result to be played at this venue.
India's bowling attack was dented, with Jasprit Bumrah missing the final innings.
Have a look at the shortest Tests with a result in Sydney.
#1
911 balls: Australia vs England, 1895
Only one match at the SCG has ended in less than 1,000 balls in Test history. It was held between Australia and India in 1895.
Australia won the match by an innings and 147 runs. They racked up 284 in the first innings before bowling out 65 and 72. The visitors had received a follow-on.
The match ended on Day 3 in 911 balls.
#2
1,129 balls: Australia vs England, 1888
The 1888 Test between Australia and England at the SCG occupies the second spot on this list.
England won that Test by 126 runs, as it was concluded in 1,129 balls.
The visitors racked up 113 and 137 before bowling out Australia for 42 and 82. Notably, Australia were chasing 209 in the final innings.
#3
1,141 balls: Australia vs India, 2025
The 2025 Test between Australia and India concluded in 1,141 balls, making it the third-shortest with a result to be played here.
The SCG emerged as the most exciting among all five Test centers in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the match ending in less than three days.
India were bundled out for 185 runs in their first innings and couldn't defend 161.