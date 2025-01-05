What's the story

Australia defeated India in the 5th Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1.

The fifth and final Test concluded in 1,141 balls, making it the third-shortest Test with a result to be played at the iconic venue.

Despite a spirited performance throughout the series, India's bowling attack was heavily dented, with Jasprit Bumrah missing the final innings.