Border-Gavaskar Trophy: SCG records third-shortest Test with result
What's the story
Australia defeated India in the 5th Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1.
The fifth and final Test concluded in 1,141 balls, making it the third-shortest Test with a result to be played at the iconic venue.
Despite a spirited performance throughout the series, India's bowling attack was heavily dented, with Jasprit Bumrah missing the final innings.
Series win
Australia secures Border-Gavaskar Trophy with series victory
Australia won the SCG Test by six wickets, taking the Border-Gavaskar Trophy home with a 3-1 series win. This marked their first Test series win over India in a decade.
The SCG has a rich history of hosting short but intense Tests, with the shortest being a match between Australia and England, where only 911 balls were bowled.
No other Test has been concluded in less than 1,000 balls here.
Pitch conditions
SCG's unpredictable pitch challenges batters
The common factor in all these shortest result-oriented matches at the SCG has been the trouble batters have faced due to an unpredictable and challenging pitch.
The pitch in Sydney, which was initially expected to be less green and more batting-friendly, perturbed the batters from the start.
Later on, wide cracks appeared on the surface, which significantly aided seamers in dominating the game.
Match duration
SCG Test concludes in less than three days
The SCG emerged as the most exciting among all five Test centers in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the match ending in less than three days.
India were bundled out for 185 runs in their first innings and failed to put up a strong fightback in their second attempt.
This case of a modern-day Tests finishing rapidly has triggered debates over the quality of pitches around the world.