Jiri Lehecka won the Brisbane International, his second ATP tour title, after his opponent Reilly Opelka was forced to retire early in the first set due to an injury.

Lehecka was leading 4-1 when Opelka retired in the men's singles final.

This victory comes after Lehecka's first tour-level trophy win in Australia in Adelaide last year.

