Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricketer, may retire from Test cricket after the current series, according to former cricketer Ravi Shastri.

Sharma's recent performance has been lackluster, and his decision to sit out a game has sparked speculation about his future.

Shastri suggests it's time for India's young talent to step up, indicating a possible end to Sharma's Test career.

Rohit Sharma likely to retire from Test cricket: Ravi Shastri

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:35 am Jan 03, 2025

What's the story Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted at Rohit Sharma's possible retirement from Test cricket after the Sydney match. This speculation arises after Sharma chose to sit out the final game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His performance in this series has been lackluster, with a top score of merely 10 runs in five innings. The 37-year-old cricketer missed the inaugural match due to the birth of his second child.

Career speculation

Shastri and Gavaskar discuss Sharma's Test career

Another former Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar, also joined Shastri in saying the Boxing Day Test could've been Sharma's last appearance in this format. "I think it probably means that (if) India don't qualify for the WTC final, the Melbourne Test will be Rohit Sharma's last game," Gavaskar said during a break on day one. He added, "We have probably seen Rohit Sharma for the last time in Test cricket."

Retirement prediction

Shastri predicts Sharma's retirement after series

Shastri also predicted Sharma might "pull the plug" on his Test career post this series. He revealed during commentary, "At the toss, Jasprit [Bumrah] mentioned it before I could ask." He added, "He said the captain opted to sit out and said the team would be stronger if Shubman Gill plays." This decision by Sharma has sparked discussions about his future in Test cricket.

Performance woes

Sharma's recent struggles and India's series position

Sharma has been out of touch in Test cricket lately, going past the 20-run mark only twice in his last eight games. With India trailing 1-2 in the series, they have to win the final Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and remain in the race for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. If they miss out, their next Test assignment will be a tour of England starting mid-June.

Time for change

Shastri suggests it's time for young players

Shastri hinted Sharma could retire after this Test. He said, "If there was a home season coming up he might've thought of carrying on, but I think he might just pull the plug at the end of this Test." He further added India has a lot of talented young players waiting in the wings and it's time to build. "Tough decisions, but there is a time for everything," Shastri concluded.