#ThisDayThatYear: Warriors and Kings combine for this massive NBA record
What's the story
On January 05, 2019, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings set a remarkable NBA record, combining for 41 three-pointers in a thrilling game.
Meanwhile, the Warriors edged the Kings 127-123, with Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield leading their respective teams in long-range shooting.
This unforgettable showdown showcased the evolving emphasis on three-point shooting in basketball, forever etching this contest into NBA lore.
Game recap
Warriors edge past Kings in record-breaking offensive showdown
The Warriors edged out the Kings 127-123 in a historic game featuring an NBA-record 41 combined three-pointers.
Curry led the charge with 42 points, including 10 threes and 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Kevin Durant added 29 points, while Hield scored 32 for Sacramento.
However, both teams showcased high-octane offenses, with Curry's late-game heroics sealing the thrilling win for Golden State.
Season recap - Warriors
Recap of the Warriors 2019-20 season
The 2019-20 season marked a challenging transition for the Warriors.
After moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco and losing stars Durant and Andre Iguodala, injuries to Klay Thompson and Curry derailed their campaign.
With a 15-50 record, their worst in franchise history, the Warriors missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012, as the season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Season recap - Kings
Highlights of the Kings' 2019-20 season
The 2019-20 Kings season marked their 75th in franchise history.
Despite hiring Luke Walton as head coach, the Kings extended their NBA-record playoff drought to 14 seasons after a 129-112 loss to the Houston Rockets in the NBA Bubble.
The season, disrupted by COVID-19, saw Sacramento finish outside playoff contention, continuing one of the longest active droughts in major North American sports.
Most combined three-pointers
Most combined three-pointers in a game
The Dallas Mavericks and Warriors set a new NBA record with 48 combined 3-pointers in Dallas' 143-133 win in San Francisco.
This surpassed the previous record of 44, tied by the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns and initially set during a triple-overtime game between the Kings and Los Angeles Clippers (February 2023).
Notably, the Warriors and Kings had previously combined for 41 threes.