What's the story

On January 05, 2019, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings set a remarkable NBA record, combining for 41 three-pointers in a thrilling game.

Meanwhile, the Warriors edged the Kings 127-123, with Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield leading their respective teams in long-range shooting.

This unforgettable showdown showcased the evolving emphasis on three-point shooting in basketball, forever etching this contest into NBA lore.