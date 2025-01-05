What's the story

Madhya Pradesh cricket team captain, Rajat Patidar, floored Bengal with an unbeaten 132-run effort in a crucial Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Bengal scored 269/7 in 50 overs. In response, MP were 2/2 at one stage. Patidar walked in and shared a supreme 185-run stand alongside Shubham Sharma (99).

Thereafter, another 79-run stand was added alongside Subhransu Senapati.