Rajat Patidar slams unbeaten 132 versus Bengal in VHT: Stats
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh cricket team captain, Rajat Patidar, floored Bengal with an unbeaten 132-run effort in a crucial Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Bengal scored 269/7 in 50 overs. In response, MP were 2/2 at one stage. Patidar walked in and shared a supreme 185-run stand alongside Shubham Sharma (99).
Thereafter, another 79-run stand was added alongside Subhransu Senapati.
Information
A solid effort from Patidar's blade
Patidar joined his side when they were at a sorry situation. The MP skipper, who had an excellent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, showcased his experience and with the help of two solid stands, he won the match. Notably, he remained unscathed and stayed put.
Campaign
225 runs at an average of 45 in ongoing campaign
Patidar started his VHT 2024-25 campaign with a 55-run knock versus Bihar. He failed with a two-run effort versus Delhi before an unbeaten 21 against Kerala.
This folloowed with scores worth 2 and 13 against Tripura and Baroda respectively.
And now, he hit 132* runs. Across six innings, he owns 225 runs at an average of 45.
Information
4th century in List A cricket for Patidar
Patidar's 132* came from 137 balls. He hit 8 fours and a six. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 2,211 runs in List A cricket. This was his 4th century. He also owns 13 fifties.
SMAT
Patidar stole the show in SMAT 2024/25 season
Patidar helped MP get to the final of the recently concluded SMAT season where they lost against Mumbai.
Notably, he hammered a ferocious 81* from 40 balls in the final. He slammed six fours and six sixes (SR: 202.50).
In 10 SMAT matches this season (9 innings), Patidar slammed 428 runs at 61.14 (50s: 5).
In addition to 32 fours, he smashed 27 sixes.