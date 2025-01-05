What's the story

Karnataka cricket team captain, Mayank Agarwal, continued to be amongst the runs in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The veteran opener smashed an unbeaten 116 runs from 119 balls against Nagaland on Sunday.

Mayank's unbeaten ton helped Karnataka get to the target of 207.

Notably, this is Mayank's 5th consecutive 50-plus score in the ongoing tournament.

Here are further details.