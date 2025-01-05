Mayank Agarwal hammers his 5th consecutive 50-plus score in VHT
What's the story
Karnataka cricket team captain, Mayank Agarwal, continued to be amongst the runs in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The veteran opener smashed an unbeaten 116 runs from 119 balls against Nagaland on Sunday.
Mayank's unbeaten ton helped Karnataka get to the target of 207.
Notably, this is Mayank's 5th consecutive 50-plus score in the ongoing tournament.
Here are further details.
Information
Mayank stars in Karnataka's nine-wicket win
Nagaland scored 206/10 in 48.3 overs with Shreyas Gopal claiming 4 scalps. In response, Karnataka lost Nikin Jose early on (9/1). Thereafter, Mayank and KV Aneesh (82*) added an unbeaten 198-run stand to hand Karnataka a 9-wicket win.
VHT
A dream VHT campaign for Mayank
Mayank started his VHT campaign with a 47-run knock versus Mumbai.
Thereafter, he scored a paltry 18 versus Puducherry. In his side's 3rd match versus Punjab, Mayank slammed a match-winning 139*.
Mayank hit 100* next against Arunachal Pradesh. Thereafter, Mayank slammed 124 runs versus Hyderabad to register a 3rd successive ton. He smashed 69 runs versus Saurashtra next.
And now, he managed 116*.
Information
613 runs for Mayank in the ongoing VHT season
Mayank owns 613 runs from seven matches in VHT 2024/25. He averages a sensational 153.25. He has smoked 66 fours and 18 sixes with his strike rate being 114-plus.
Do you know?
5,500 runs and 19 tons in List A cricket
Mayank has raced to 5,578 runs in List A cricket from 120 matches at an average of close to 50, as per ESPNcricinfo. In addition to 19 tons, he now owns 44 fifties. He has 109 sixes in the 50-over format.