This feat places him among the ranks of Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Oscar Robertson, who are the fastest players to reach this scoring milestone.

#ThisDayThatYear in 1980, LA Lakers' Kareem became the fifth NBA player to score 25,000 points (Image credit: X/@kaj33)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 12:23 pm Dec 21, 202412:23 pm

What's the story On December 21, 1980, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, already a towering figure in NBA history, became just the fifth player to surpass 25,000 career points. Known for his iconic skyhook, Kareem achieved this milestone while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, further solidifying his legacy as one of basketball's greatest scorers. Notably, his all-time scoring record stood for 38 years.

Career milestones

Abdul-Jabbar's career milestones

Abdul-Jabbar is a former NBA star known for his 20-season career with the Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers. A six-time MVP and six-time NBA champion, he mastered the skyhook shot and became the all-time leading scorer until 2023. Abdul-Jabbar also excelled at UCLA, winning three NCAA titles. Beyond basketball, he's a best-selling author, actor, and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Game recap

Lakers beat Spurs, as Jabbar scripts NBA history

The Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 135-122 in a high-scoring game. Abdul-Jabbar led the way for the Lakers with 42 points, while Jamaal Wilkes contributed 22 points and nine rebounds. The Spurs were led by George Gervin's 20 points, but they couldn't contain the Lakers' balanced attack. The win solidified Los Angeles' spot atop the Western Conference standings.

Fastest to 25,000 points

NBA players fastest to 25,000 points

Wilt Chamberlain set the record for the fastest to reach the milestone in just 691 games. Michael Jordan followed with 782 games, while Abdul-Jabbar achieved it in 889 games. LeBron James reached the milestone in 915 games, and Oscar Robertson completed it in 917 games. These players highlighted their exceptional scoring abilities, cementing their legacies as some of the fastest to reach major milestones.