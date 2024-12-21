#ThisDayThatYear: Isaac Bruce becomes fifth player with 1,000 receptions
On December 21, 2008, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Isaac Bruce made history by becoming the fifth player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career receptions. Playing against his former team, the St. Louis Rams, Bruce achieved this milestone with a 3-yard catch in the second quarter. His remarkable accomplishment cemented him as one of league history's most reliable and prolific receivers.
49ers edge past Rams as Bruce joins elite NFL club
The 49ers edged out the Rams 17-16 in a dramatic Week 16 clash. Shaun Hill threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns, while Bruce reached the 1,000-catch milestone against his former team. San Francisco's defense held strong as the Rams' late rally fell short. Joe Nedney's 30-yard field goal proved decisive, sealing the 49ers' win in a tight contest at Edward Jones Dome.
Recap of Bruce's record-breaking, penultimate NFL season
In 2008, Bruce joined the 49ers, reuniting with coach Mike Martz and choosing jersey #88 out of respect for Jerry Rice. That season, Bruce caught 61 passes for 835 yards and 7 touchdowns. On December 21, he made his 1,000th career reception, against his former team, the Rams. The St. Louis crowd celebrated his milestone, chanting "Bruuuuuuuuce" in admiration for their former star WR.
Wide receivers with most career receptions
Jerry Rice leads all-time with an unmatched 1,549 receptions, setting the gold standard for NFL receivers. Larry Fitzgerald follows with 1,432 catches and is known for his consistency. Marvin Harrison, Cris Carter, and Tim Brown round out the top five, each with over 1,000 catches and prolific careers. Meanwhile, Bruce ranks 11th, with 1,024 receptions marking his legacy among the NFL's elite receivers.