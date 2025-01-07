Cameron Norrie escapes disqualification after accidentally hitting spectator in Auckland
What's the story
British tennis player Cameron Norrie narrowly escaped disqualification during the ASB Classic in Auckland.
The incident took place when Norrie accidentally hit a spectator with his racket. Despite the unfortunate incident, the woman who was hit by the racket was unhurt and took the incident in stride.
Norrie immediately apologized for the accidental hit. He eventually lost the match to Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta.
Match details
Norrie's match point mishap and subsequent loss
The incident occurred when Norrie was on the brink of losing to Diaz Acosta.
In a fit of frustration, he tossed his racket lightly into the air, which unfortunately hit a woman in a court-side box.
Subsequently, the chair umpire warned him but didn't disqualify him from the match.
Despite avoiding disqualification, Norrie lost his first-round match 2-6, 3-6.
Apology
Norrie expresses regret over his action
After the incident, Norrie apologized for his actions. "I wasn't meaning to do that but it's still not ideal to be doing that and I've never done something like that," he said.
He also spoke about how the spectator took it in stride and confirmed she was okay after being hit by the racket.
This incident reminds us of similar cases where players have been disqualified for accidentally hitting spectators or officials with balls or rackets.
