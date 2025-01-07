What's the story

British tennis player Cameron Norrie narrowly escaped disqualification during the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The incident took place when Norrie accidentally hit a spectator with his racket. Despite the unfortunate incident, the woman who was hit by the racket was unhurt and took the incident in stride.

Norrie immediately apologized for the accidental hit. He eventually lost the match to Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta.