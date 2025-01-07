Shan Masood praises Babar Azam's resilience in Newlands Test
What's the story
Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood praised Babar Azam for his phenomenal show in the second Test against South Africa.
The match, played at Newlands in Cape Town, saw Pakistan being reduced to 10 players after Saim Ayub's ankle fracture.
Despite the setback and eventually losing the match, Masood emphasized Azam's resilience as the highlight of their campaign.
Stellar performance
Azam's performance in the 2nd Test
Azam showed his class by scoring two half-centuries in the New Year's Test.
He scored 58 and 81 runs in the first and second innings respectively, despite Ayub's absence.
Masood praised Azam's character for stepping up when they lost Ayub, and opening the innings with back-to-back fifties.
This act of resilience was viewed as a major contribution to Pakistan's efforts in this difficult match.
Teamwork
Azam and Masood's record partnership
Notably, Azam and Masood scripted history by opening for the first time in Tests for Pakistan, and putting up a 205-run partnership in the second innings.
The incredible feat came after Pakistan was forced to follow on, having crumbled to mere 194 while chasing South Africa's mammoth first-innings total of 615 runs.
Despite their brilliant fightback where they scored 478 runs in the second innings, it wasn't enough to defeat South Africa.
Reflection
Masood reflects on team's performance
Masood admitted the team had to capitalize on crucial moments, something they failed to do in both Tests despite putting up a tough fight.
He said, "A lot of good things. We did very well in Centurion, but didn't close it out in the crunch situations."
He added individuals stepped up and as a team, they rose to many occasions during these matches.