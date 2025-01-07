What's the story

The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) has set a new benchmark in the history of Australian cricket, drawing the highest crowd for a non-Ashes series.

The five-match series drew an unprecedented 837,879 spectators across all venues.

This feat makes the BGT the fourth-most attended series in Australia's cricketing annals, after the Ashes series of 1936-37, 2017-18 and 1946-47.