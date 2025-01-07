What's the story

Australia's star batter Steve Smith has said he was surprised by the difficult SCG pitch during the fifth and final match against India.

He finished the series with just one run away from achieving the 10,000 Test runs milestone in his career.

The veteran batter recorded scores worth 33 and 4 in the game.

In the second innings, a delivery from Prasidh Krishna left him stranded on 9,999 Test runs.