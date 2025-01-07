Steve Smith opens up after missing 10,000-run milestone (Tests)
What's the story
Australia's star batter Steve Smith has said he was surprised by the difficult SCG pitch during the fifth and final match against India.
He finished the series with just one run away from achieving the 10,000 Test runs milestone in his career.
The veteran batter recorded scores worth 33 and 4 in the game.
In the second innings, a delivery from Prasidh Krishna left him stranded on 9,999 Test runs.
Pitch assessment
Smith describes SCG pitch as 'incredibly difficult to bat'
Smith went on to describe the SCG pitch as the most difficult he has ever played on. He told Triple M, "It was two-paced, up and down, seaming all over the place, and swinging."
Despite not achieving his personal milestone of 10,000 Test runs in this series, Smith stayed optimistic about Australia's overall performance and 3-1 win
He said that while he didn't achieve his individual goal, they got the result they were after.
Series reflection
Smith praises India's performance in Test series
Smith lauded India's performance in the Test series, calling them an "unbelievable team." He particularly highlighted the challenges posed by Jasprit Bumrah.
Despite his own disappointment, Smith stayed upbeat about the experience and Australia's win.
He said, "I love the game; it's been a fun series... It's been great fun, and we were fortunate to get the result in the end."
Teamwork triumph
Mitchell Starc highlights collective effort behind Australia's victory
Meanwhile, Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc highlighted the collective effort that resulted in their victory.
He credited the hard work of the squad, support staff, and families in getting to this point.
Starc told Fox Cricket, "We've all worked our backsides off to get to this series... It's a fantastic result."
Notably, this win also guaranteed Australia's spot in the 205 WTC final.
Victory reflections
Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne reflect on series victory
Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon described the triumph as special. He praised his teammates for their performance under pressure.
Marnus Labuschagne also reflected on the challenging series and expressed his love for Test cricket. He said, "I love the Baggy Green, I love Test cricket, and I love playing with these boys."
Upcoming milestone
Smith's next opportunity to reach 10,000 Test runs
Smith will get another opportunity to achieve the career milestone of 10,000 Test runs in the next match against Sri Lanka in Galle.
If he succeeds, he will become the 15th batter to enter this elite club and the fourth Australian after Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting.
The achievement could further solidify his legacy as one of cricket's greatest players.