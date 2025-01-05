Sunil Gavaskar disappointed over Border-Gavaskar Trophy presentation: Here's why
What's the story
Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed disappointment over not being invited to present the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the conclusion of the Sydney Test between Australia and India.
The trophy was instead presented by the legendary Allan Border to Australia's Test skipper Pat Cummins.
Cricket Australia had planned for Border to present the trophy if Australia emerged victorious and Gavaskar if India retained it.
Response
Gavaskar's reaction to Cricket Australia's decision
Gavaskar was surprised by Cricket Australia's decision and said he didn't know about this arrangement.
"I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India," Gavaskar told Code Sports.
He added the result of the match shouldn't dictate who presents the trophy, adding "They played better cricket so they won. That's fine."
Friendship
Gavaskar reflects on his bond with Border
Gavaskar also reminisced about his bond with Border, saying, "I am very fond of AB (Border). The relationship really blossomed when both of us played for the Rest of the World team vs MCC during the MCC Bicentennial celebrations in 1987."
He said he was thankful that the Test series between Australia and India is named after them, calling it an "iconic series" and a "blessing."
Victory
Australia reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade
Australia registered a historic win in the series, reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade.
Despite losing the series opener in Perth, hosts Australia bounced back with wins in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney to clinch a 3-1 series win.
The five-Test series drew record crowds at several venues and shattered an 87-year record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).