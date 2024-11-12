Alexander Zverev defeats Andrey Rublev in his ATP Finals opener
Alexander Zverev has got off to a brilliant start in his ATP Finals campaign, having beaten Andrey Rublev in straight sets. The two players faced off on Tuesday at the Inalpi Arena, where Zverev came out on top with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4. The win marks his 67th this season and takes him into the second round of the tournament.
Zverev's strategic gameplay secures victory
Zverev broke Rublev's serve at least once, which worked in his favor. The win was similar to their 2023 meeting at the same stage and takes Zverev to the second spot in the John Newcombe group. The 27-year-old, who recently claimed the Paris Masters title, has been faring well after an injury-hit 2022 season, where he dropped out of the top 25.
Zverev reflects on his performance and future goals
Following his win, Zverev was satisfied with his performance and spoke about future improvements. "I was never sure I was going to get back to this level," the German said on the court in Turin. "Second year in a row for me here. I still want to get better. I still want to improve on a few things. We'll see how next year goes."
Zverev prepares for upcoming matches in ATP Finals
Zverev will next face Casper Ruud in the group stage on November 14, before a much-anticipated clash with Carlos Alcaraz. He lauded Rublev's skills and emphasized mental strength in these matches. "Andrey is an incredible player, but everyone who plays here is an unbelievable player," Zverev said. "Against anyone here, you have to play your best to have a chance, you have to be solid, mentally strong."
Ruud stuns Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
In another match, Alcaraz lost to Casper Ruud with a 1-6,7-5 margin. Despite leading 5-2 in the second set after losing the first one, Alcaraz dropped his serve to bring the scoreline to 5-3. This gave Ruud an opportunity which he seized, winning five successive games and giving a shocking defeat to the four-time major winner.
Alcaraz acknowledges Ruud's performance and his own shortcomings
After his defeat, Alcaraz lauded Ruud for his performance and confessed to not being at his best. "I think he did a really good job today. But I talk about myself, I could just be better. I could play better," Alcaraz said. He also disclosed feeling mentally exhausted due to a hectic schedule with hardly any days off to rest.