Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-1 win in the first round (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

Paris Olympics: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Zizou Bergs, reaches second round

What's the story Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the tennis men's singles second round at the 2024 Paris Olympics after beating Belgium's Zizou Bergs. Tsitsipas, who was firmly challenged by Bergs in the second set, ended up winning the grueling first-round clash 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-1. Notably, Tsitsipas claimed his 33rd win of the ongoing season. He eyes his maiden Olympic medal. Here are the key stats.

Tsitsipas scripted history at Tokyo Games

Tsitsipas is featuring at his second Summer Olympics. He won his first two matches at the 2020 Tokyo Games. With his first-round win over Philipp Kohlschreiber in Tokyo, Tsitsipas became the first Greek man to win a singles match at the Olympic Games since Augustos Zerlandis in 1924. However, Ugo Humbert of France defeated the Greek star in three sets thereafter.

Tsitsipas's form in 2024

Tsitsipas is currently 33-13 in the season. Featuring in his third Monte Carlo final, he defeated Casper Ruud to lift the trophy. The Greek star maintained his perfect record in the Monte Carlo finals. However, Ruud defeated him in the Barcelona Open summit clash. Tsitsipas also reached the 2024 French Open quarter-final before suffering a second-round exit at Wimbledon.

Ruud reaches 2nd round as well

Earlier, Ruud also reached the second round by beating Daniel Taro in straight sets. He won the contest 7-5, 6-1. Joining Ruud was Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated France's Gael Monfils 6-1, 6-4.