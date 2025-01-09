Will Shakib Al Hasan play Champions Trophy? BCB awaits results
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been waiting for Shakib Al Hasan's second bowling test, held in Chennai, before finalizing their team for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
Shakib was suspended from international cricket in December last year over concerns regarding his bowling action.
The tournament will start on February 19, with all participating teams required to name their squads by January 12.
Suspension details
Shakib's bowling action under scrutiny
Notably, Shakib's bowling action was questioned during a County Championship match for Surrey last year.
This prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to ban him from bowling in their tournaments.
In December, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also banned Shakib from bowling in international games after his action was found illegal. A test was conducted at Loughborough University in the UK.
Test update
Shakib undergoes second test, results awaited
Notably, Shakib recently underwent another test for his bowling action in Chennai. The Bangladesh cricket board waits its results.
BCB President Faruque Ahmed has said the side requires the services of Shakib. Team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also hopes Shakib will make a comeback in ODIs.
However, since their Test series against India in September, Shakib hasn't played for Bangladesh due to political unrest back home.
Tournament details
Bangladesh's Champions Trophy journey
Bangladesh have been placed in Group A with India, Pakistan, and New Zealand for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
They will play their first match against India on February 20 in Dubai.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Salahuddin, a coach who has worked with Shakib in the past, revealed that he has been giving tips to Shakib over video calls to help rectify his bowling action issues.
Information
Champions Trophy could be Shakib's farewell tournament
Shakib has already retired from T20Is, having played his last for Bangladesh in the 2024 Men's ICC T20 World Cup. However, he did express a desire to continue playing the 50-over format till the ICC Champions Trophy.