Is star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's ODI future uncertain?
What's the story
Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's place in India's ODI side is reportedly under the scanner as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mulls a transition plan.
A BCCI insider has revealed that Jadeja might not fit in Gautam Gambhir's plans for the side.
This comes after Jadeja retired from T20Is post the World Cup win and is now expected to feature in impending Champions Trophy.
Strategic shift
Gambhir's vision for ODI World Cup 2027
The BCCI source told Times of India that the selectors could look to overlook Jadeja during this transition phase.
The insider said, "It's all about when the selectors decide the transition needs to kick in."
They added that Gambhir has always pushed for building a core team in all formats, especially with an eye on the ODI World Cup 2024.
Career trajectory
Jadeja's recent performance and future prospects
Post the 2024 T20 World Cup, Jadeja has mostly featured in red-ball cricket, against Bangladesh and New Zealand.
However, he missed the first three Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests before playing the last two matches.
Despite his consistent bowling in Tests, there is a growing feeling to get past him, especially in ODIs.
The BCCI source admitted this is a tough call that needs to be taken soon.
Upcoming tournament
Jadeja's potential role in Champions Trophy 2025
Looking ahead to Champions Trophy 2025, Jadeja is expected to be one of India's lead spinners.
The BCCI source added that "for the Champions Trophy, selectors will be aware that pitches in Dubai have historically been helpful to slow bowlers."
This means that despite doubts over his ODI future, Jadeja could still play a prominent role in this tournament.