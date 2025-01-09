What's the story

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's place in India's ODI side is reportedly under the scanner as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mulls a transition plan.

A BCCI insider has revealed that Jadeja might not fit in Gautam Gambhir's plans for the side.

This comes after Jadeja retired from T20Is post the World Cup win and is now expected to feature in impending Champions Trophy.