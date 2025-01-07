What's the story

Star Indian top-order batter KL Rahul has opted out of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout stage.

Rahul played a lot of cricket in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia Down Under.

The right-hander has been a key player for Karnataka in previous seasons but has now asked for a break after the grueling series in Australia.

Here are further details.