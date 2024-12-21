Summarize Simplifying... In short Karnataka's cricket team achieved the second-highest successful run chase in the Vijay Hazare Trophy history, led by Krishnan Shrijith's unbeaten 150 runs.

This feat also ranks as the fifth-highest run chase in global List A cricket history.

Despite not surpassing South Africa's record of 435 runs against Australia in 2005, Karnataka's accomplishment is still significant. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shrijith's unbeaten 150 saw Karnataka race to victory

Karnataka script 5th-highest run chase in List A cricket history

By Rajdeep Saha 06:06 pm Dec 21, 202406:06 pm

What's the story Karnataka made a stunning entry into the record books by completing the fifth-highest successful run chase in List A cricket history. They achieved the feat in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 match against Mumbai at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B. The team chased down a mammoth target of 383 runs in only 46.2 overs, marking a major milestone in their cricketing journey. Here are the details and stats.

Chase

Shrijith's unbeaten 150 guides Karnataka to victory

Krishnan Shrijith was the star player for Karnataka, scoring an unbeaten 150 off just 101 deliveries. He slammed 20 fours and four sixes, having faced 101 balls. KV Aneesh and Praveen Dubey slammed 82 and 65* runs respectively as well. After sharing a 94-run stand alongside Avneesh, Shrijith added an unbeaten 183-run partnership with Dubey. Skipper Mayank Agarwal chipped in with 47 runs. For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur conceded 72 runs from his six overs. Mohammad Juned Khan managed 2/70.

Global records

Karnataka's run chase in global context

Karnataka posted the second-highest successful run chase in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Andhra holding the record for a chase of 384 runs against Goa in the 2011/12 season. In the wider spectrum of List A cricket, South Africa hold the record for the highest successful chase. They scored 435 runs against Australia in Johannesburg way back in 2005. lthough Karnataka didn't break this world record, their achievement is still a monumental one.

Mumbai innings

Shreyas Iyer's breathtaking 114* powers Mumbai to 382/4

Earlier, Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer put on a stellar show against Karnataka. He scored an unbeaten 114, helping Mumbai post a mammoth 382/4. Iyer's teammates also contributed significantly to the team's total. Ayush Mhatre scored a commendable 78 runs, while Hardik Tamore contributed 84 runs to the scoreboard. Shivam Dube remained unbeaten with Iyer, contributing a solid 63 off just 36 balls. The duo added 148 runs in just 65 balls for the fifth wicket.

Bowling

Karnataka's bowling performance in the face of Mumbai's onslaught

Karnataka's bowlers had a tough time against Mumbai's aggressive batting. Dubey picked two wickets, while Shreyas Gopal took one. Vidyadhar Patil had a particularly bad day, giving away 103 runs in his 10 overs and taking just one wicket. Despite their efforts, they couldn't stop Mumbai from posting a formidable total.

Iyer stats

13th List A ton for Iyer

Shreyas smashed 114* runs from just 55 balls including five fours and 10 sixes. With this knock, the 30-year-old has raced to 5,698 runs across 145 List A games at a brilliant average of 46-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. While his strike rate is around 98, the tally includes 13 tons and 35 half-centuries. Notably, 2,421 of his runs have come in ODIs at 47.47.

Dube

Shivam Dube chips in for Mumbai

Dube walked in when Mumbai were 234/4 after 39.1 overs after Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal. With the platform laid, Iyer and Dube walked all over Karnataka and belted the bowlers. The duo added 148 runs in just 65 balls for the fifth wicket. Dube slammed five fours and five sixes (SR: 175). Playing his 58th match in List A cricket, Dube has raced to 1,072 runs from 43 innings at 35-plus. This was his 3rd fifty in the 50-over format.