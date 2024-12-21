Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajat Patidar, the skipper of Madhya Pradesh (MP), has surpassed 2,000 runs in List A cricket, with a total of 2,040 runs from 59 matches.

He recently showcased his prowess in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 season, leading MP to the finals and scoring a remarkable 428 runs in 10 matches.

Despite their loss to Mumbai, Patidar's performance, including an impressive 81* in the final, has been a highlight. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Patidar smashed a solid 55-run knock for Madhya Pradesh against Bihar (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Rajat Patidar carries SMAT form to Vijay Hazare Trophy: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 06:24 pm Dec 21, 202406:24 pm

What's the story Rajat Patidar, who had an excellent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, carried his form to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Patidar smashed a solid 55-run knock for Madhya Pradesh against Bihar in thier VHT 2024/25 opener on Saturday. His effort helped MP beat Bihar by six wickets, chasing a target of 197 runs. Despite a change from the 20-over format to 50 overs, Patidar looked unfazed.

Information

Patidar chips in with a solid 55

Patidar walked in when MP were 96/2 after 14 overs. He shared a 53-run stand alongside opener Harsh Gawli, who smacked 83 runs. Another 34 runs were added alongside Venkatesh Iyer for the 4th wicket before Patidar perished. Nawaz Khan dismissed the batter.

Runs

Patidar completes 2,000 runs in List A cricket

Patidar's 55 came from 33 balls. He hit 4 fours and three sixes. His strike rate was 166.67. The MP skipper has now raced past 2,000 runs in List A cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 59 matches, Patidar owns 2,040 runs at 36.42. He registered his 13th fifty in the 50-over format (100s: 3). Notably, he is one maximum away from 50 sixes (49).

SMAT

Patidar stole the show in SMAT 2024/25 season

Patidar helped MP get to the final of the recently concluded SMAT season where they lost against Mumbai. Notably, he hammered a ferocious 81* from 40 balls in the final. He slammed six fours and six sixes (SR: 202.50). In 10 SMAT matches this season (9 innings), Patidar slammed 428 runs at 61.14 (50s: 5). In addition to 32 fours, he smashed 27 sixes.