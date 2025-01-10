Tim David slams 68* in BBL, completes 5,000 T20 runs
What's the story
Hobart Hurricanes registered a dominating six-wicket win over Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday.
The win was largely set up by Tim David's brilliant unbeaten 68-run knock off just 38 balls.
Despite David Warner's brilliant unbeaten 88 for the Thunder, the Hurricanes chased down the target of 165 with 19 deliveries to spare.
This is the Hurricanes's fifth consecutive win this season, taking them two points clear at the top of the BBL table.
Match decider
David's explosive batting seals victory for Hurricanes
David took the match away from Thunder after Chaudhary's dismissal, ensuring they never got a foothold.
He smashed two boundaries and a six off Wes Agar's over, followed by 21 runs off Mohammad Hasnain's next over.
David sealed the match for Hurricanes with a six over deep mid-wicket fence off Agar, his second six of the over, handing his team a comfortable win.
His 68* came from 38 balls, hitting four fours and six sixes.
Stats
5,000 T20 runs for David
David's 68 saw him race to a total of 5,039 runs in T20s at 29.99. This was his 17th T20 fifty and a second successive unbeaten half-century in BBL.
He scored a 62*-run knock against Adelaide Strikers recently.
In 71 BBL matches, David has raced to 1,239 runs at 28.81. He registered his 4th BBL fifty. He has 84 fours and 72 sixes.