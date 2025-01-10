What's the story

Hobart Hurricanes registered a dominating six-wicket win over Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday.

The win was largely set up by Tim David's brilliant unbeaten 68-run knock off just 38 balls.

Despite David Warner's brilliant unbeaten 88 for the Thunder, the Hurricanes chased down the target of 165 with 19 deliveries to spare.

This is the Hurricanes's fifth consecutive win this season, taking them two points clear at the top of the BBL table.