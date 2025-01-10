Pratika Rawal continues to impress for India Women in ODIs
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team registered a commanding six-wicket win over Ireland in the first One Day International (ODI) match on Friday.
The match was played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.
Young opener Pratika Rawal and rising batter Tejal Hasnbis played a key role in the win, scoring impressive half-centuries.
Their efforts helped India (241/4) chase down a target of 239 runs with six wickets and 93 balls to spare.
Key performance
Rawal and Hasnbis's match-winning partnership
After Mandhana's dismissal at 41 runs, Rawal carried on with her match-winning performance.
Mandhana and Rawal added 70 runs for the 1st wicket. Thereafter, India were reduced to 116/3.
Hasabnis came in and shared a 116-run stand for the 4th wicket.
Rawal top-scored with 89 runs off 96 balls while Hasnbis scored an unbeaten 53 off just 46 balls.
Rawal's innings was laced with 10 fours and a six. She struck at 92.71.
Match conclusion
Rawal named Player of the Match
Despite some fielding errors from India, they restricted the run flow of Ireland after Paul was run out for 59.
Rawal was named Player of the Match for her career-best performance.
After her dismissal with seven runs still needed, Richa Ghosh stepped in and hit two boundaries to end the game on a high note.
The Indian team now leads 1-0 in the series and will look to clinch it in the second ODI on January 12.
Information
Rawal slams her 2nd fifty in WODIs, continues excellent form
In 4 WODIs, India's Rawal has raced to 223 runs at 55.75. She registered her 2nd fifty. She slammed 40, 76 and 18 in the previous series against West Indies and maintained the form.