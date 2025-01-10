What's the story

The Indian women's cricket team registered a commanding six-wicket win over Ireland in the first One Day International (ODI) match on Friday.

The match was played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Young opener Pratika Rawal and rising batter Tejal Hasnbis played a key role in the win, scoring impressive half-centuries.

Their efforts helped India (241/4) chase down a target of 239 runs with six wickets and 93 balls to spare.