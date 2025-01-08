ICC Champions Trophy: These Indian players face potential snub
What's the story
With the ICC Champions Trophy just a month away, speculation is rife about India's 15-member squad.
According to a report in PTI, seasoned players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will remain integral to India's ODI batting lineup.
However, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja's future hangs in balance as they face potential exclusion from the team.
The selection committee will meet this weekend to finalize the squad for the upcoming tournament.
Role debate
Rahul's role in Champions Trophy under scrutiny
Rahul, who was the vice-captain in the 2023 ODI World Cup and a pivotal part of the middle-order, may not make the cut for the next tournament.
His place is being reconsidered as Rishabh Pant is likely to return as first-choice wicketkeeper for the Champions Trophy.
Rahul had stepped in for Pant, who was recovering from injuries after a car accident.
Performance review
Rahul's performance and future prospects
Rahul captained India as a keeper on the 2023 South Africa tour and played two of three matches against Sri Lanka in summer 2024.
However, his form has been patchy, which saw him being dropped from the Sri Lanka series.
His sluggish half-century after eating up more than 100 balls was a major reason behind India's loss to Australia on November 19, 2023.
Squad uncertainty
Uncertainty surrounds Jadeja and Shami's inclusion
Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are in contention for the spin all-rounder role, possibly replacing Jadeja whose batting has been underwhelming.
Meanwhile, Shami's fitness status remains uncertain despite returning to competitive cricket last October after an ankle injury.
His inclusion in the squad will depend on Jasprit Bumrah's availability, who is currently dealing with back spasms.
Debut anticipation
Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to debut in Champions Trophy
Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to make his debut as a backup opener in the Champions Trophy.
Although he hasn't played a List A game since November 2022, Jaiswal has shown his potential with 1,511 runs in 32 innings at an average of 453.96.
His inclusion would guarantee a left-handed batter among the top four.
The selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar will finalize the squad this weekend.
Probables
A look at India's probables
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are expected to open with Virat Kohli in at number three.
The middle order will contain the likes of Shreyas Iyer, who has been in top form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Pant, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel will add more shine. Sundar could also make the cut with Kuldeep Yadav in as well.
In pace, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and a fit Bumrah are likely to form the crux.