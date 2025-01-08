What's the story

With the ICC Champions Trophy just a month away, speculation is rife about India's 15-member squad.

According to a report in PTI, seasoned players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will remain integral to India's ODI batting lineup.

However, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja's future hangs in balance as they face potential exclusion from the team.

The selection committee will meet this weekend to finalize the squad for the upcoming tournament.