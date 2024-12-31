Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal have made it to Cricket Australia's Test team of 2024, with Bumrah leading the team.

Bumrah's record-breaking performance includes 71 Test wickets in 26 innings, while Jaiswal is the only Indian to score over 1,000 Test runs this year.

The team also features players from England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, showcasing global cricket talent.

Bumrah picked an incredible 71 Test wickets in just 26 innings this year

Jasprit Bumrah leads Cricket Australia's Test team of 2024

By Parth Dhall 12:56 pm Dec 31, 2024

What's the story Jasprit Bumrah, the leading wicket-taker this year and of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been named the skipper of Cricket Australia's Test team for 2024. The recognition comes after a stellar year for Bumrah, who is now the fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets. While Pat Cummins and Travis Head missed out on this prestigious line-up, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal made the cut.

Bumrah's numbers in 2024

Bumrah's brilliance in 2024 earns him several records. He picked an incredible 71 Test wickets in just 26 innings, averaging just 14.92. This includes five fifers and four four-wicket hauls. His best performance came against England in Vishakhapatnam, where he picked six wickets for just 45 runs. Notably, no other bowler has scalped 65-plus Test wickets in a calender year at a sub-15 average. Bumrah also led India to victory in the Perth Test, in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Jaiswal joins Bumrah in Cricket Australia's Test team

As mentioned, along with Bumrah, Jaiswal is the other Indian player to have made it to Cricket Australia's Test team of the year. The left-handed batsman had a phenomenal 2024. He remains the only Indian to have scored over 1,000 Test runs this year. Jaiswal has racked up 1,478 runs from 15 Tests at 54.74 in 2024, the second-most this year after England's Joe Root (1,556).

England and New Zealand players in Cricket Australia's Test team

Star England batters Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Root have also made it to Cricket Australia's Test team of the year. Root has had a phenomenal year in the longest format, breaking records and cementing his place as one of England's finest batters. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry also made it to this elite line-up.

South Africa and Sri Lanka's inclusion in Test team

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis have also found a place in Cricket Australia's Test team of the year. This further emphasizes the global talent that Cricket Australia has recognized in their annual line-up. The only Australians to have made it into this prestigious team are wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and pacer Josh Hazlewood. Notably, Cummins and Head were ignored despite their contributions in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Cricket Australia's Test XI of 2024

Cricket Australia's Test XI of 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Josh Hazlewood, and Keshav Maharaj.