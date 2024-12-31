Summarize Simplifying... In short Mayank Agarwal, a seasoned cricketer, has hit his third consecutive century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, contributing significantly to Karnataka's strong position.

Despite a dip in form that saw him fall out of favor with Team India's selectors, his recent performance, including a match-winning 139*, suggests a potential comeback.

With over 5,300 runs in List A cricket, Mayank's prowess as an opener is undeniable.

Mayank Agarwal hits third consecutive ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy

By Parth Dhall 12:44 pm Dec 31, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Karnataka's cricket team captain Mayank Agarwal continues his rich vein of form as he scored another century, this time against Hyderabad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. This marks his third consecutive century in the tournament, which came at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad. Despite being ignored in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, Mayank's performance remains undeterred as he leads his team with determination and skill.

Agarwal's century: A detailed look

Mayank scored his century in a mere 95 balls. He stitched a 91-run opening stand with Nikin Jose before adding another 104 runs with Smaran Ravichandran. Their partnership has put Karnataka in a strong position at 208/2 after 34 overs. The former's 112-ball 124 featured 15 fours and 2 sixes, with a strike rate of over 110.71.

His third successive ton in the tournament

Mayank started his Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a 47-run knock versus Mumbai. Thereafter, the veteran opener fell for a paltry 18 versus Puducherry. In his side's third match versus Punjab, Mayank slammed a match-winning 139*. He followed it up with a powerful 100* against Arunachal Pradesh. The one against Hyderabad marks his third consecutive ton in the ongoing tournament.

Can Mayank return to Team India?

Mayank was once India's mainstay opener in Test cricket as he opened alongside Rohit Sharma. However, the emergence of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal as well as a dip in his own firm worked against him. Mayank fell out of favor with the selectors following India's Day/Night Test against Sri Lanka in 2022. The Indian opener has racked up 1,488 runs from 21 Tests at 41.33 (four centuries). He has over 5,300 runs in List A cricket.