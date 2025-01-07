SA consolidate top spot in WTC standings with Pakistan sweep
What's the story
South Africa registered a dominating 10-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Test in Cape Town, sealing the series 2-0.
The win also consolidated their place at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.
The Proteas's win was bolstered by brilliant performances from Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma, and Kyle Verreynne.
Here are further details.
Match highlights
Rickelton's double-century propels South Africa to victory
Rickelton's double-century, along with centuries from Bavuma and Verreynne, paved the way for South Africa's win.
The Proteas posted a daunting first-innings total of 615 runs before getting bowled out in the final session of Day 2.
This meant Pakistan had a mountain to climb to avoid the follow-on.
But an injury to Saim Ayub in the game's first session made their task harder.
Game progression
Pakistan's struggle and South Africa's bowling prowess
With Ayub being sidelined, Babar Azam was promoted to open but he couldn't save Pakistan from getting bowled out for 194.
This meant they trailed by a mammoth 421 runs after the first innings and SA enforced a follow-on.
Kagiso Rabada spearheaded South Africa's potent bowling attack, making Pakistan's situation worse.
Despite a valiant century by Shan Masood in their second innings, Pakistan couldn't avoid an innings defeat.
Series conclusion
South Africa's chase and WTC standings
South Africa chased down a 58-run target in just 7.1 overs with David Beddingham opening alongside Aiden Markram.
With this victory, South Africa have sealed the pinnacle spot in the World Test Championship table with a PCT of 69.44.
They had already booked their spot in the final at Lord's in June with their first Test win over Pakistan but have now put themselves beyond Australia's reach.
Future prospects
Pakistan's position and upcoming matches
After this series, Pakistan now risk ending up at the bottom of the WTC table.
They are currently placed eighth with a PCT of 27.78, just above West Indies who are last (24.24).
The two sides will meet in a two-Test series later this month, with Pakistan requiring at least one win to avoid slipping to the last position.
Australia
SA to meet Australia
Meanwhile, SA will meet Australia in the 2025 WTC final.
The Aussies currently sit second in the standings with a win rate of 63.72, having recently thrashed India 3-1 at home.
Even if they lose 2-0 in their upcoming series against Sri Lanka, their win percentage won't drop below that of the third-placed India.
The setback in the Australia series means Team India stays at the third position with a win percentage of 50.00.
Information
NZ remain 4th as other teams follow suit
New Zealand, whose WTC campaign ended with a home series defeat to England, are currently 4th with 48.21 PCT. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are placed 5th (45.45%). They are followed by England, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies.