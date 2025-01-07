What's the story

South Africa registered a dominating 10-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Test in Cape Town, sealing the series 2-0.

The win also consolidated their place at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

The Proteas's win was bolstered by brilliant performances from Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma, and Kyle Verreynne.

