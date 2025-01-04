Pakistan suffer on Day 2 of 2nd Test versus SA
What's the story
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton put up a stellar show on the second day of the final Test against Pakistan at Newlands.
SA resumed day 2 on 316/4 before they went on to post a total of 615/10.
Rickelton resumed the day on 176 and went on to attain several top records. The likes of Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen played valuable knocks as well.
In response, Pakistan finished the day on 64/3.
Strategic alliances
Rickelton's partnerships bolster South Africa's position
Rickelton, who came up as an opener after Tony de Zorzi's injury, stitched important partnerships with his teammates.
On Day 1, he added a 235-run stand with captain Temba Bavuma (106).
On the next day, another productive alliance of 148 runs with Verreynne (100) bolstered South Africa's position in the match.
This was followed by an 86-run stand alongside Jansen, who scored a powerful fifty.
Match progression
Rickelton's dismissal and South Africa's continued dominance
Rickelton's brilliant innings ended when he was caught by Mohammad Abbas off a delivery from Mir Hamza.
However, South Africa continued to dominate with Jansen at the crease. He smashed his 3rd Test fifty.
The team ended their first innings with a mammoth total of 615, leaving Pakistan trailing by a huge margin at stumps on Day 2.
Match challenges
Pakistan's struggles and South Africa's bowling prowess
Pakistan struggled in their first innings, ending the day at 64/3 and trailing by 551 runs.
The team was already on the back foot with opener Saim Ayub ruled out due to an ankle fracture.
South Africa's bowlers made the most of it, with Jansen sending Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Ghulam back in quick succession while Kagiso Rabada sent back Saud Shakeel for a duck.