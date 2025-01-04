What's the story

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton put up a stellar show on the second day of the final Test against Pakistan at Newlands.

SA resumed day 2 on 316/4 before they went on to post a total of 615/10.

Rickelton resumed the day on 176 and went on to attain several top records. The likes of Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen played valuable knocks as well.

In response, Pakistan finished the day on 64/3.