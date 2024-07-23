In short Simplifying... In short Cassell made a remarkable ODI debut with the best bowling figures, leading Scotland to an eight-wicket victory.

He started his international career by dismissing two players with his first two balls.

He started his international career by dismissing two players with his first two balls.

Other notable debut performances include South Africa's Kagiso Rabada's six-wicket haul against Bangladesh in 2015, and West Indies' Fidel Edwards' two wickets against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Charlie Cassell recorded a seven-fer on ODI debut (Image source: X/@CricketScotland)

A look at bowlers with best figures on ODI debut

By Parth Dhall 12:57 am Jul 23, 202412:57 am

What's the story Scotland pacer Charlie Cassell bowled a spellbinding spell on his ODI debut against Oman in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Dundee. He became the first bowler to record a seven-fer on their ODI debut. Cassell 7/21 in 5.4 overs as Oman were bundled out for a mere 91. He broke the record previously held by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.

#1

Charlie Cassell: 7/21 vs Oman, 2024

As mentioned, Cassell now has the best bowling figures for a player on their ODI debut. His effort helped Scotland claim an eight-wicket win (with 196 balls remaining). The right-arm pacer also bowled a maiden over. As per ESPNcricinfo, Cassell roped in by Scotland for the Scotland game as pacer Chris Sole who was unavailable for personal reasons.

Information

Wickets on first two balls

Cassell's international career was off to an incredible start. He dismissed Zeeshan Maqsood and Ayaan Khan with the first two balls he bowled. He had come in as a first-change bowler.

#2

Kagiso Rabada: 6/16 vs Bangladesh, 2015

South Africa pacer Rabada registered a six-wicket haul on his ODI debut in 2015, against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Rabada took six wickets as Bangladesh were bundled out for 160 in 36.3 overs. The Proteas pacer snapped up six wickets for just 16 runs in eight overs, including as many as three maidens. South Africa later won by eight wickets.

#3

Fidel Edwards: 6/22 vs Zimbabwe, 2003

West Indies' Fiden Edwards occupy the third spot on this list. He scalped a six-wicket haul on his debut back in 2003. The Caribbeans racked up 256/3 (45 overs) in a rain-curtailed match in Harare. Wavell Hinds slammed an unbeaten 127(141). In response, Zimbabwe were restricted to 150/7 (reduced to 35 overs through DLS method). Debutant Edwards took 6/22 in seven overs.