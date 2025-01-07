What's the story

Despite suffering a 10-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second Test at Cape Town, Pakistan made history by scoring 478/10 in their second innings.

This was after they were forced to follow on, having managed only 194/10 in their first outing, against South Africa's first innings score of 615/10.

The spirited show was spearheaded by captain Shan Masood's brilliant 145-run knock.