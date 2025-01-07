Pakistan set new follow-on record against South Africa: Details here
What's the story
Despite suffering a 10-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second Test at Cape Town, Pakistan made history by scoring 478/10 in their second innings.
This was after they were forced to follow on, having managed only 194/10 in their first outing, against South Africa's first innings score of 615/10.
The spirited show was spearheaded by captain Shan Masood's brilliant 145-run knock.
Record breaker
Pakistan's record-breaking follow-on score in South Africa
Pakistan's second innings total of 478 is now the highest score by a visiting team following on in South Africa, since the first Test match was played there 136 years ago.
It's also the first time a visiting team has crossed the total of 400 while following on in South Africa.
The previous best follow-on total was set by Australia with 372/7 in Johannesburg, over a century ago in 1902.
Partnership
Masood and Azam's partnership sets new record
In the second innings, Shan Masood and Babar Azam (81) put up a 205-run stand, scripting the highest opening partnership while followin-on.
On Day 4, Masood scored a brilliant century with Salman Agha (48) and Mohammad Rizwan (41) also contributing handsomely.
This partnership helped Pakistan wipe off a follow-on deficit of 421 runs and take a 57-run lead before getting bowled out for their record-breaking 478.
Victory
South Africa clinches victory despite Pakistan's record
Despite Pakistan's record-breaking performance, South Africa chased down their target of 58 runs in just 7.1 overs.
Aiden Markram and David Bedingham spearheaded the second innings with the latter scoring a quickfire 44 off just 30 balls.
The victory not only sealed the series for South Africa with a 2-0 lead but also ensured their top spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) table for the 2023-25 cycle.