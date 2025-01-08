Ranking active NBA players with most 8+ block games
Shot-blocking is an art, and some NBA players take it to elite levels.
Meanwhile, these athletes redefine the role of shot-blockers in today's game, delivering awe-inspiring performances and anchoring their teams' defenses.
However, recently the San Antonio Spurs' rookie Victor Wembanyama joined this group of elite rim protectors.
This ranking highlights active players who dominate defensively, with the most games recording eight-plus blocks.
#1
Anthony Davis - Los Angeles Lakers, (nine games)
Los Angeles Lakers' seasoned rim protector Anthony Davis takes up the top spot, thanks to his all-time defensive skills.
Meanwhile, AD has managed to record nine games with 8+ blocks across the 770 games he has played.
Additionally, the power forward owns 1,778 career blocks and he is one of the two players to record more than five games with these stats.
#2
Victory Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs (seven games)
As mentioned the second-year rookie and reigning rookie of the year stands second on this list and is now part of an elite all-defensive company.
Meanwhile, Wembanyama already owns seven games with 8+ blocks having played 102 games overall.
Notably, Wembanyama now has the most games with 8+ blocks by a player under 21.
Additionally, four of these seven games are from this season.
#3
Brook Lopez - Milwaukee Bucks (five games)
The Bucks' veteran big man Brook Lopez stands third on this list on the back of his five games with 8+ blocks.
Meanwhile, Lopez has managed to amass this across the 1,059 games he has played.
However, the center has recorded 1,976 career blocks (highest on this list) with the bulk of it coming during the 2022-23 season with the Bucks.
#4
Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers), DeAndre Jordan (Denver Nuggets) (three games)
The Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner and the Denver Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan round out this list while being tied for fourth place.
Both Turner and Jordan have managed three games with 8+ blocks across 605 and 1,078 games respectively.
Notably, although Turner has played only 605 games (all with the Pacers) he already owns 1,341 blocks while Jordan owns 1,550 career blocks.