#ThisDayThatYear: Boston set NBA rebound record with 109 boards
On December 24, 1960, the Boston Celtics set an extraordinary NBA record by securing 109 rebounds in a single game against the Detroit Pistons. This dominant performance showcased Boston's relentless hustle and control of the boards, solidifying their place in basketball history. The remarkable achievement remains a high point in NBA annals, celebrating the Celtics' unmatched tenacity and teamwork that defined their era.
Celtics set NBA rebounds record and trounce Pistons
The Celtics dominated the boards, setting an NBA record with 109 rebounds in a 150-106 victory over the Pistons. Bill Russell led the effort with 51 rebounds, showcasing his defensive prowess. The Celtics' relentless energy overwhelmed the Pistons, who managed only 63 rebounds. Boston's historic performance highlighted their unparalleled teamwork and physicality, cementing this game as a significant moment in NBA history.
Recap of the Celtics' 1960 Championship season
The 1960-61 Celtics marked their 15th NBA season with dominance, finishing 57-22 (.722) under coach Red Auerbach, and also set the NBA rebounds record. They secured the Eastern Division title and ultimately clinched their fourth NBA Championship by defeating the St. Louis Hawks 4-1. The team played home games at Boston Garden and was later noted for facing the 12th easiest playoff route.
Top five teams with the most rebounds in a game
The Celtics hold the top four single-game rebound records in NBA history, with the highest being 109 rebounds in a 150-106 win over the Pistons. Their other top performances include grabbing 105 rebounds against the Minneapolis Lakers (1960) and two 104-rebound games against Cincinnati Royals (1962) and Syracuse Nationals (1961). The Warriors round out the top five with 104 rebounds (1959) against Cincinnati.