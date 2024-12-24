Summarize Simplifying... In short The Boston Celtics made NBA history by securing a record 109 rebounds in a single game, trouncing the Pistons 150-106.

This feat was led by Bill Russell's 51 rebounds, contributing to their dominant 1960-61 season that ended with their fourth NBA Championship.

The Celtics also hold the top four spots for most rebounds in a game, showcasing their unmatched teamwork and physicality.

#ThisDayThatYear in 1960 the Boston Celtics set the NBA rebound record with 109 boards (Image credit: X/@NBAHistory)

#ThisDayThatYear: Boston set NBA rebound record with 109 boards

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:27 pm Dec 24, 202405:27 pm

What's the story On December 24, 1960, the Boston Celtics set an extraordinary NBA record by securing 109 rebounds in a single game against the Detroit Pistons. This dominant performance showcased Boston's relentless hustle and control of the boards, solidifying their place in basketball history. The remarkable achievement remains a high point in NBA annals, celebrating the Celtics' unmatched tenacity and teamwork that defined their era.

Game recap

Celtics set NBA rebounds record and trounce Pistons

The Celtics dominated the boards, setting an NBA record with 109 rebounds in a 150-106 victory over the Pistons. Bill Russell led the effort with 51 rebounds, showcasing his defensive prowess. The Celtics' relentless energy overwhelmed the Pistons, who managed only 63 rebounds. Boston's historic performance highlighted their unparalleled teamwork and physicality, cementing this game as a significant moment in NBA history.

Season recap

Recap of the Celtics' 1960 Championship season

The 1960-61 Celtics marked their 15th NBA season with dominance, finishing 57-22 (.722) under coach Red Auerbach, and also set the NBA rebounds record. They secured the Eastern Division title and ultimately clinched their fourth NBA Championship by defeating the St. Louis Hawks 4-1. The team played home games at Boston Garden and was later noted for facing the 12th easiest playoff route.

Most rebounds in a game

Top five teams with the most rebounds in a game

The Celtics hold the top four single-game rebound records in NBA history, with the highest being 109 rebounds in a 150-106 win over the Pistons. Their other top performances include grabbing 105 rebounds against the Minneapolis Lakers (1960) and two 104-rebound games against Cincinnati Royals (1962) and Syracuse Nationals (1961). The Warriors round out the top five with 104 rebounds (1959) against Cincinnati.