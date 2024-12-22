Summarize Simplifying... In short Nikola Jokić is leading the MVP race in the 2024-25 NBA season with top-three stats in scoring, rebounds, and assists.

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic still leads the NBA MVP race and is a strong contender to win it this season (Image credit: X/@TheHoopCentral)

Reassessing the MVP contenders after 2024 NBA Cup

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:30 pm Dec 22, 202402:30 pm

What's the story The NBA MVP race heats up after the NBA Cup, with top contenders solidifying their positions and emerging stars making their cases. As we approach benchmarks like Christmas Day games and All-Star Weekend, the debate intensifies. Will a new face breakthrough? Or will it remain the same? With standout performances and shifting team dynamics, let's look at the revamped ladder after the NBA Cup.

#1

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić leads the MVP race with historic stats in the 2024-25 season, ranking top-three in scoring, rebounds, and assists. Averaging 31.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.8 assists while shooting 56.4% overall and 50.0% from deep, his dominance keeps him ahead as Christmas Day approaches—a key checkpoint in the race for the league's top honor.

#2

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo's dominance was on full display in the Emirates NBA Cup final against Oklahoma City Thunder, where his relentless drives and key defensive plays defined the game. Averaging 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists this season, he remains a powerhouse on both ends of the court. With another strong week, Giannis could challenge for the top spot on the MVP Ladder.

#3

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to an Emirates NBA Cup finals, overcoming Luka Dončić in the quarterfinals—a satisfying redemption after last year's playoff loss. Despite a rough outing in the championship game, his stellar season averages of 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists highlight his impact. Shai's season remains a testament to his growth, solidifying him as a key contender in the MVP race.

#4

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić bounced back from the NBA Cup Knockout Rounds with a stunning 45-point triple-double against the Golden State Warriors. Since recovering from a wrist injury, he's averaging 30+ points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals per game, showing improved defensive effort. Dončić's 2024-25 season stats, including 28.9 PPG and 8.6 RPG, solidify him as a key MVP candidate.

#5

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum shined with 34 points against the Bucks, outpacing Antetokounmpo and halting Milwaukee's momentum. With a lighter schedule ahead, Tatum has the opportunity to elevate his impressive 2024-25 stats of 28.8 PPG, 9.3 RPG, and 5.7 APG. His consistent production keeps him in the MVP conversation as the Boston Celtics' key leader heading into the new year.