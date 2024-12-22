Summarize Simplifying... In short The 49ers' offensive tackle leads the pack with 11 Pro Bowl selections, followed by Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers with 10.

A group of players, including Travis Kelce and Russell Wilson, have earned nine nods, while Tyreek Hill, Cam Jordan, and others have eight.

These rankings reflect the players' consistent performances and contributions to their respective teams. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

San Francisco 49ers OT Trent Williams currently leads all active players with the most Pro Bowl selections across seasons

Ranking active National Football League leaders in Pro Bowls

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:22 pm Dec 22, 202402:22 pm

What's the story With the Pro Bowl selection voting process firing on all cylinders, players would do their best to earn a selection this season by performing better. From seasoned quarterbacks to defensive anchors, a few athletes have set themselves apart with their extraordinary skill and unwavering consistency in earning their Pro Bowl selection. This article delves into the active NFL leaders in Pro Bowl appearances.

#1

Trent Williams - Offensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers (11 selections)

The 49ers' offensive tackle, leads all active NFL players with the most Pro Bowl selections. Meanwhile, Williams has been selected to 11 Pro Bowls to date. The OT appeared in his first Pro Bowl in his third NFL season and was consecutively selected until 2018, playing for Washington Redskins. With the 49ers he has appeared in four of them, taking his tally to 11.

#2

Aaron Rodgers - Quarterback, New York Jets (10 selections)

The Jets veteran QB stands second on this list with 10 selections through the years. Rodgers' first selection came in 2009, with the Green Bay Packers. He was then selected to nine more Pro Bowls all with the Packers. However, due to a season-ending injury in 2023, Rodgers played just one game for NY and would be looking to make it this season.

#3

Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, and three others (nine selections)

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson are some big names who have earned nine Pro Bowl selections. Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys Guard Zack Martin, Seattle Seahawks OT Jason Peters, and Washington Commanders linebacker Booby Wagner are tied for third place with nine Pro Bowl selections. It now remains to see if these players will earn another selection this year.

#4

Tyreek Hill, Cam Jordan, and four others (eight selections)

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (2016-2023) and five other players are tied for fourth place with eight nods. Meanwhile, NO Saints DE Cam Jordan (2013, 2015, 2017-2022), 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (2016-2023), and Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller (2011, 2012, 2014-2019) are significant names. Additionally, LA Chargers LB Khalil Mack (2015-2020, 2022, 2023) and Jets OT Tyron Smith (2013-2019, 2021) are the other two.