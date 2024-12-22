Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2013 NFL season, Manning broke records, surpassing Brady's single-season touchdown record with 55 and setting the record for most team points in a season (606).

#ThisDayThatYear in 2013, Manning surpassed Tom Brady, to claim the single-season touchdown record (Image credit: X/@NFL_Stats)

#ThisDayThatYear: Manning surpasses Brady, claims single-season touchdown record

What's the story On December 22, 2013, Peyton Manning made NFL history by breaking Tom Brady's single-season touchdown record. Manning's 51st touchdown pass, achieved during a dominant win over the Houston Texans, surpassed Brady's 50 from 2007. This milestone capped an incredible season for Manning and solidified his legacy as one of the game's all-time greats. Relive the moment that redefined quarterback excellence in the league.

2013 season - Manning

Recap of Manning's record-breaking 2013 season

Manning's 2013 NFL season was historic. He became the first player since 1969 to throw seven touchdowns in a game without an interception, surpassing Brady's single-season touchdown record with 55. Additionally, Manning set multiple records, including the most team points in a season (606) and nine games with 4+ touchdown passes. Though the Broncos lost Super Bowl XLVIII, Manning's dominance cemented his legacy.

Game recap

Broncos beat Texans as Manning sets NFL season record

The Broncos secured a commanding 37-13 victory over the Texans on December 22, 2013. Manning made history, breaking Brady's single-season touchdown record with 51 passes, highlighted by a 25-yard strike to Julius Thomas. Manning finished with 400 yards and four touchdowns. The Broncos' dominant performance showcased their offensive firepower, keeping them on track for postseason success.

Most TD passes (season)

QBs with most single-season TD passes

The NFL's most prolific single-season passing performances showcase Manning's 2013 record-breaking season with 55 TDs. Patrick Mahomes followed with 50 touchdowns in 2018. Meanwhile, Brady's 2007 campaign featured 50 touchdowns and a 117.2 passer rating. Additionally, Aaron Rodgers' 2020 season with 48 passes, and Manning's 49 in 2004 round out the top five.