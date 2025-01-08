What's the story

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has created history by taking a hat-trick in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Theekshana became the first player to take an ODI hat-trick in New Zealand in 30 years. They racked up 255/9 in 37 overs.

Overall, he became the seventh Lankan player with this feat.

Here we present this list.