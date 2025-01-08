A look at Sri Lanka bowlers with hat-tricks in ODIs
What's the story
Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has created history by taking a hat-trick in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
Theekshana became the first player to take an ODI hat-trick in New Zealand in 30 years. They racked up 255/9 in 37 overs.
Overall, he became the seventh Lankan player with this feat.
Here we present this list.
#1
Chaminda Vaas (twice)
In 2001, Chaminda Vaas became the first-ever Sri Lankan to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket. Vaas attained this feat against Zimbabwe in Colombo that year.
He dismissed Stuart Carlisle, Craig Wishart, and Tatenda Taibu, as the visitors were bowled out for a mere 38.
Vaas snapped up eight wickets for just 19 runs in eight overs, including three maidens.
Information
Vaas attained this feat in 2003
Interestingly, the second hat-trick for SL in the format was also taken by Vaas. He also became the first bowler to complete a hat-trick on the first three balls of a men's ODI. Vaas attained this feat against Bangladesh in Pietermaritzburg.
#2
Lasith Malinga (thrice)
Sri Lanka had to wait for four years to get another hat-trick hero.
During the 2007 World Cup match against South Africa, Lasith Malinga became the first-ever bowler to take wickets off four successive balls.
He took another hat-trick during the 2011 World Cup, against Kenya.
Malinga's third hat-trick in the format came against Australia later that year.
#3
Farveez Maharoof
In 2010, Farveez Maharoof became the third Sri Lankan bowler to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket.
Mahroof took wickets in three successive balls during the 2010 Dambulla ODI. Ravindra Jadeja, Praveen Kumar, and Zaheer Khan were his victims.
Mahroof took a five-wicket haul as the Lankans beat India by seven wickets.
#4
Thisara Perera
Seamer Thisara Perera starred in Sri Lanka's 44-run victory against Pakistan in the 2012 Colombo ODI.
Perera took four wickets for 42 runs as the visitors perished for 199 while chasing 244.
Notably, Pakistan were 166/2 at one stage. Perera's hat-trick, which included dismissals of Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, and Sarfaraz Ahmed turned the tide for SL.
#5
Wanindu Hasaranga
In 2017, Wanindu Hasaranga became the first Sri Lankan spinner to complete a hat-trick in ODI cricket.
The Lankan spinner dismissed Malcolm Waller, Donald Tiripano, and Tendai Chatara as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 155.
Sri Lanka comfortably won the match by seven wickets. Hasaranga bowled only 2.4 overs and conceded 15 runs, taking three wickets.
#6
Shehan Madushanka
Before Theekshana, Shehan Madushanka was the last Sri Lankan bowler to record a hat-trick in ODI cricket.
The latter starred for the Lankans in the 2018 Bangladesh Tri-Nation Series final in Mirpur. His hat-trick helped SL bowl out Bangladesh for 142 as they attemped to chase a modest 222.
Madushanka gave away just 26 runs in 6.1 overs.