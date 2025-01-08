What's the story

Since 1970, achieving the NFL's coveted wide receiver triple crown—leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns—has been a rare feat reserved for the most dominant pass-catchers.

Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase joined this elite group most recently, etching his name in history and solidifying his status.

This article decodes the five WRs who have led the league in all three categories since 1970.