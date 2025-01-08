NFL: Decoding wide receivers with the triple crown since 1970
Since 1970, achieving the NFL's coveted wide receiver triple crown—leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns—has been a rare feat reserved for the most dominant pass-catchers.
Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase joined this elite group most recently, etching his name in history and solidifying his status.
This article decodes the five WRs who have led the league in all three categories since 1970.
#1
Jerry Rice - San Francisco 49ers (1990)
The 49ers' legendary WR Jerry Rice was the first to win the receiving triple-crown since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.
Meanwhile, Rice did it in 1990 playing for the 49ers and was in his sixth year in the league.
That year Rice led the league in all three receiving categories amassing 100 receptions, 1,502 yards, and 13 receiving TDs all across 16 games.
#2
Sterling Sharpe - Green Bay Packers (1992)
Sharpe became the second Packers player to secure the triple-crown following end Don Hutson, the only player to win more than one triple crown.
Meanwhile, the WR managed to do so during the 1992 season, which was also his third last season in the NFL.
Sharpe finished the season with 108 receptions, 1,461 yards, and 12 receiving TDs including an average of 13.5.
#3
Steve Smith Sr. - Carolina Panthers (2005)
Smith Sr. was the first and only Panthers WR to win the triple crown.
The WR managed this during the 2005 season and became just the third player to do so since 1970.
Meanwhile, Smith Sr. managed 103 receptions, and 1,563 yards including 12 receiving TDs.
Notably, Smith Sr. also tied with Larry Fitzgerald for receptions and with Marvin Harrison for touchdowns (2005).
#4
Cooper Kupp - Los Angeles Rams (2021)
Cooper Kupp is one of the two active players on this list and the fourth to do so since 1970.
Meanwhile, Kupp had amassed a career-high 145 receptions, a career-high 1,947 yards, and a career-high 16 TDs.
Notably, Kupp's 145 receptions and 1,947 yards are the most on this list.
He is also the only Rams player to win the triple crown.
#5
Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals (2024)
Chase just became the fifth player since 1970 to win the triple crown.
Notably, he is the second active player on this list and also the youngest WR to lead the league in all three receiving categories.
Meanwhile, Chase has now amassed 127 receptions, 1,708 yards and 17 TDs (highest on this list).
Additionally, these numbers are also his career highs in all categories.