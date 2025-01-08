#ThisDayThatYear: Mark Jackson becomes third player with 10,000 assists
What's the story
On January 08, 2003, Utah Jazz guard Mark Jackson etched his name in NBA history, becoming the third player ever to reach 10,000 career assists.
Known for his exceptional court vision and playmaking skills, Jackson joined the elite ranks alongside John Stockton and Magic Johnson.
His milestone reflects a remarkable career defined by consistency, cementing his legacy as one of the league's greatest.
Game recap
Jazz edge past Suns as Jackson joins elite NBA company
On January 8, 2003, the Jazz secured a thrilling 99-93 win against the Phoenix Suns.
Karl Malone led Utah with 24 points, while Matt Harping contributed a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Jackson achieved his historic 10,000th career assist during the game, with five assists.
Despite Stephon Marbury's 29-point effort for Phoenix, Utah's balanced attack proved decisive in sealing the win.
Season recap - Jackson
Recap of Jackson' stellar record-setting 2002-03 season
On October 2, 2002, Jackson signed with the Jazz for the 2002-03 season, serving as Stockton's backup.
That year, Jackson moved to second place on the all-time assists leaderboard, trailing only Stockton.
Jackson played in all 82 games without starting, averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 50% shooting in 16.6 minutes per game.
This performance showcased his efficiency and veteran leadership throughout the season.
Most assists
Players with the most assists in NBA history
The NBA's all-time assists leaderboard highlights the game's greatest playmakers. John Stockton reigns supreme with an untouchable 15,806 assists, followed by Chris Paul (12,195) and Jason Kidd (12,091).
LeBron James ranks fourth (11,301), with Steve Nash fifth (10,335).
Mark Jackson, now sixth with 10,334 assists, cemented his legacy as one of basketball's elite passers, showcasing his court vision and leadership across a storied career.