What's the story

Despite the weather playing spoilsport, New Zealand registered a convincing 113-run win over Sri Lanka in the second One Day International (ODI) match.

The win gives the Kiwis an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The victory also marks Mitchell Santner's maiden ODI series win as a full-time limited-overs captain for New Zealand.

The Kiwis posted 255/9 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka were folded for a paltry 142 in 30.2 overs.