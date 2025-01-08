All-round New Zealand clinch ODI series against Sri Lanka
What's the story
Despite the weather playing spoilsport, New Zealand registered a convincing 113-run win over Sri Lanka in the second One Day International (ODI) match.
The win gives the Kiwis an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The victory also marks Mitchell Santner's maiden ODI series win as a full-time limited-overs captain for New Zealand.
The Kiwis posted 255/9 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka were folded for a paltry 142 in 30.2 overs.
Match highlights
Ravindra, Chapman guide NZ to 255/9
Despite a late start due to rain and a wet outfield, New Zealand posted a challenging total of 255 for 9 in the curtailed 37-overs-per-side match.
Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman spearheaded the Kiwi batting order with brilliant half-centuries.
Their 112-run partnership for the second wicket set the foundation for New Zealand's difficult total.
Ravindra slammed a 63-ball 79, a knock laced with 9 fours and a six. Chapman smashed 62 off 52 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes).
Bowling performance
Theekshana's hat-trick fails to save Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana gave a late surge by becoming only the seventh Sri Lankan to claim an ODI hat-trick.
He dismissed Santner, Nathan Smith, and Matt Henry in quick succession across two overs.
However, his efforts weren't enough to stop New Zealand from setting a challenging target for Sri Lanka to chase.
He managed 4/44 from 8 overs.
Batting woes
Sri Lanka's chase falters amid top-order collapse
Sri Lanka's chase of New Zealand's total started on a bitter note with both openers not leaving a mark.
Kusal Mendis also fell cheaply, adding to their woes.
A run-out dismissal of Charith Asalanka had the team reeling at 22/4 in the Powerplay.
Despite Kamindu Mendis's valiant 64 off 66 balls and partnerships with Janith Liyanage and Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sri Lanka couldn't recover from early blows.
Bowling highlights
NZ bowlers shine in dominant performance
New Zealand's bowling attack did the trick for them as William O'Rourke led the charge by claiming 3/31.
Jacob Duffy also made significant contributions with figures of 2/30.
Santner, Henry, and Smith each chipped in with a wicket to seal a dominant performance for New Zealand.
The third and final match of the series will be played in Auckland on Saturday.
Duo
Ravindra gets past 900 ODI runs; Chapman's second fifty
Ravindra completed his fourth half-century in ODI cricket. He has now raced to 944 runs from 27 ODIs at an average of 42.90. His tally also includes three tons.
On the other hand, Chapman got to his second half-century in the format. He also owns two hundreds.
Chapman now has 655 runs from 28 ODIs at an average of 32.75.
Theekshana
Theekshana joins elite group of Sri Lankan hat-trick takers
Theekshana's hat-trick has placed him among an elite group of Sri Lankan cricketers.
As mentioned, he is now the seventh Sri Lankan man to take a hat-trick in ODIs, joining the likes of Chaminda Vaas, Lasith Malinga, Farveez Maharoof, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Shehan Madushanka.
This also marks the first men's ODI hat-trick in New Zealand since Danny Morrison's feat against India in 1994.
Record
Theekshana's hat-trick is a rare all-caught feat
Notably, Theekshana's hat-trick is not just the 50th in men's ODIs but also the first since Wesley Madhevere took one for Zimbabwe against the Netherlands in March 2023.
Interestingly, this was only the fifth hat-trick where all batters were caught.
The last such achievement was by Steven Finn of England back in 2015, making Theekshana's accomplishment even rarer and more special.
Information
Kamindu shines for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Kamindu slammed his career-best ODI score. This was his 2nd ODI fifty. In 16 matches, he owns 298 runs at 29.80. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 22.33 against New Zealand from 4 matches (3 innings).