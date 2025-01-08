What's the story

Top-order batters Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman helped New Zealand get to 255/9 against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI in Hamilton.

The duo added 112 runs for the second wicket in an affair reduced to 37 overs owing to rain.

Although both Ravindra and Chapman completed their half-centuries, the Lankans bounced back on the back of Maheesh Theekshana's hat-trick.

Here are the stats.