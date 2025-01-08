2nd ODI: Ravindra-Chapman century-plus stand powers NZ against SL
What's the story
Top-order batters Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman helped New Zealand get to 255/9 against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI in Hamilton.
The duo added 112 runs for the second wicket in an affair reduced to 37 overs owing to rain.
Although both Ravindra and Chapman completed their half-centuries, the Lankans bounced back on the back of Maheesh Theekshana's hat-trick.
Here are the stats.
Partnership
Ravindra, Chapman take NZ forward
Despite a positive start, New Zealand lost opener Will Young early.
Ravindra and Chapman joined forces thereafter, having batted together until the 20th over. NZ got past 140 with their partnership.
The former slammed a 63-ball 79, a knock laced with 9 fours and a six. Chapman smashed 62 off 52 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes).
Stats
Ravindra gets past 900 ODI runs; Chapman's second fifty
Ravindra completed his fourth half-century in ODI cricket. He has now raced to 944 runs from 27 ODIs at an average of 42.90. His tally also includes three tons.
On the other hand, Chapman got to his second half-century in the format. He also owns two hundreds.
Chapman now has 655 runs from 28 ODIs at an average of 32.75.
Information
Theekshana's hat-trick restricts NZ
Despite the Ravindra-Chapman stand, NZ could compile only 255/9 in 37 overs. Maheesh Theekshana was instrumental in breaking NZ's momentum. He got rid of Chapman in the 20th over, breaking the pivotal stand. Theekshana later took a hat-trick to restrict the Kiwis.