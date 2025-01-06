Cricket boards mull over two-tier Test system: Details here
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC), along with the cricket boards of India (BCCI), Australia (CA), and England (ECB) is considering a two-tier Test system.
The move would increase the number of series between the three top cricketing nations.
The Age reported Jay Shah, the newly-appointed ICC chairman, will meet Cricket Australia's Mike Baird and England's Richard Thompson to discuss the proposal later this month.
Historical context
Two-tier Test system: A long-standing discussion
The idea of a two-tier Test system isn't new, with talks dating back to 2016.
However, back then, the BCCI along with the cricket boards of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh had opposed the move.
They had expressed concerns over potential revenue losses and fewer opportunities for smaller nations to compete against top teams.
Despite these initial reservations, the conversation has evolved over time with changing circumstances in international cricket.
Support
Shastri and Stokes back the two-tier system
The proposed two-tier Test system has found support from big names in cricket.
Former Indian skipper and head coach Ravi Shastri expressed his approval during the recently-concluded Sydney Test between Australia and India.
He stressed that for Test cricket to flourish, top teams need to play more often.
England's Test captain Ben Stokes also slammed the current World Test Championship model, hinting a shift in perspective toward this new proposal.